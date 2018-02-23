Connecticut lawmakers mull pot legalization once again

By Published:
Marijuana plant (file)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some state lawmakers want to know how recreational marijuana might be regulated if Connecticut decides to someday legalize the drug.

The General Assembly’s General Law Committee voted Thursday to raise the concept, the first step toward possible legislation.

Capitol Report: Opponents of marijuana legalization make case at State Capitol

Democratic Rep. Michael D’Agostino of Hamden says it’s unclear whether the General Assembly might legalize the recreational use of marijuana but agreed it makes sense for legislators to learn more about what a regulatory system would entail.

But Republican Rep. Vincent Candelora of North Branford opposes legalization and hopes “revenue pressures don’t force a bad decision” by lawmakers hoping to balance Connecticut’s budget.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he still personally opposes legalized recreational pot, but will “cross that bridge when I come to it” if a bill reaches his desk.

Related: Marijuana legalization debate continues at State Capitol

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s