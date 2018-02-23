Hernandez’s fiancee sues to protect assets of home sale

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 12, 2017, file photo, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, fiancee of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, sits in the courtroom with the couple's daughter during jury deliberations in Hernandez's double-murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Jenkins-Hernandez said in an interview on "Dr. Phil" scheduled to air May 2017 that she thought "some cruel person" was playing a trick on her when she heard Hernandez hand hanged himself in his prison cell on April 19, days after he was acquitted of a double murder. He was still serving a life sentence for another killing. (Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Hernandez‘s fiancee has sued the estates of three men the former New England Patriots player was charged with killing in an effort to ensure their daughter benefits from the sale of the ex-NFL star’s home.

The families of Odin Lloyd, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado have filed wrongful-death lawsuits against Hernandez’s estate. Should they win, money from the mansion’s sale could be used to pay damages.

The Boston Herald reports that Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez’s suit filed on behalf of their 5-year-old daughter requests a trial to determine whether Aaron Hernandez’s declaration of homestead remains in effect.

The Massachusetts Homestead Act protects up to $500,000 of a property’s equity from creditors.

Hernandez was acquitted of killing Abreu and Furtado days before his prison suicide. His death erased his 2015 conviction in Lloyd’s killing.

___

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s