LARKR app helps bring mental health therapy to your fingertips

(WTNH) — A new app called ‘LARKR’  is focusing on easy access to mental health care.

Creator of LARKR, Shawn Kernes, says apps that focus on mental health are a growing trend due to its easy access and affordability.

The LARKR app helps cut out the wait time for people dealing with depression and anxiety to see a therapist. LARKR shows the user what therapists are available where you are whenever you need it. The user can then speak with the therapist  in a live video session.

The app offers free tools, such as a guide for meditation, to help bring peace to the user.

Kernes has made this app available to to students in Parkland, Florida after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Kernes has a personal connection with the Florida high school. His older daughter attended Douglas and has since graduated. Kernes says making this app available to the Parkland community was his way of showing support when he could not be there physically.

