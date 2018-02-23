Man accused of killing two in a car that crashed into home

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Waterbury police.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Months after two men were gunned down in Waterbury, police say the suspected shooter is under arrest.

21-year-old Shan Thompson is charged with murder in the deaths of Clarence Lewis and Antonio Santos. Police said Thompson shot them in a car that later crashed into a home on Wolcott Street.

The incident happened last November. Investigators think it is gang-related.

Thompson is being charged with two counts of murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

More details will be released by police as they become available.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s