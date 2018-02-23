Man accused of killing two in a car that crashed into home

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Months after two men were gunned down in Waterbury, police say the suspected shooter is under arrest.

21-year-old Shan Thompson is charged with murder in the deaths of Clarence Lewis and Antonio Santos. Police said Thompson shot them in a car that later crashed into a home on Wolcott Street.

The incident happened last November. Investigators think it is gang-related.

Thompson is being charged with two counts of murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

More details will be released by police as they become available.