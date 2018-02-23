Nationwide school walkout planned to add pressure for gun safety reforms

Related Coverage Lawmakers call on Congress, Trump administration to act on gun violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– 15-year-old Ridgefield High School student Lane Murdock is joining members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation and Sandy Hook parent Mark Barden to support plan for nationwide school walkout in April 20.

That’s the date in 1999 that two students at Columbine High School in Colorado murdered 13 people, 12 students and a teacher.

Ridgefield, like Newtown, is a suburb of Danbury in Western Fairfield County.

Murdock will be joined by Sens. Blumenthal and Murphy, plus U.S. Reps. Esty and DeLauro.

The proposed walkout is designed to add more pressure for gun safety reforms in the aftermath of the school shooting on Valentine’s Day that took the lives of 17 in Florida.