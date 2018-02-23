New Haven man accused of stealing three cars

(WTNH)–A New Haven man is facing charges, accused of stealing three cars. Officers found the cars parked in the parking lot at 210 Treadwell Street in Hamden.

Further investigation led to the arrest of David Roldan, who is the boyfriend of a Treadwell Street resident. Roland had initially provided officers with a false name. Officer determined that Roldan was responsible for stealing the 3 vehicles.

Roldan, 42, of 306 Greenwich Avenue, New Haven was charged with 3 counts of Larceny in the 3rd Degree and Interfering with a Police Officer. He was later turned over to the Connecticut State Police, who was in the possession of an arrest warrant for Roldan for Violation of Parole.