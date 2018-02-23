Self-proclaimed archbishop says more than $73K in jewels, cash stolen from his car in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who claims to be an archbishop from Pennsylvania says more than $73,000 worth of jewels, cash, electronics, and religious items stolen from his car in New Haven on Wednesday.

According to New Haven police, Rev. Ramzi Musallam, 38, of Dupont, Pennsylvania, parked his car at Towne Park Valent Service on Howard Avenue Tuesday. When he went to retrieve his car Wednesday, Musallam claims that thousands of dollars in jewels, cash, electronics and religious items had been stolen.

News 8 has learned this isn’t the first theft he has reported. Back in March of 2014, he reported that several things were stolen from his church in Pennsylvania, including a statue of Our Lady of Fatima. The church he claims to be a part of says that he is not involved with their church.

Musallam reported the following items were stolen from him in New Haven:

His house keys

Checks from Summerset Bank with the account name “Flight 93 Memorial Church Complex Foundation Inc.”

A black HP computer valued at approximately $1,000

A white iPad Pro valued at $800

A Pectoral Cross made out of 21k gold valued at approximately $14,000

A 21k gold Golbean valued at $700

A gold Crozier staff valued at $7,000

A 21k gold Bishop’s ring with an amethyst stone valued at $12,000

A black PlayStation 4 with six unknown games valued at $350

A chalice and paten set valued at $15,000

An 18k gold chain and cross valued at approximately $500

A Bishop`s Vestment valued at $6,500

A Bishop`s Crown valued at $4,500

A blessing cross valued at $300

A black wheeled Samsonite suit case containing church documents valued at $350

A black Nintendo Switch with the game “Sweepy” valued at $360.

Musallam told officers that he’d locked the glove compartment prior to handing over the car at the parking lot. He claimed to police that he had $9,000 in cash, and multiple credit cards stolen from the glove box. The thieves missed an additional $30,000 worth of jewels he left in his trunk, Musallam told New Haven police.

Police are conducting their investigation. If you witnessed this theft, or if you have any information that could help officers recover any of the stolen items, you’re asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6316.