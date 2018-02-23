New mental health app reaching out to help students in the aftermath of mass shooting in Parkland

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More and more apps are providing teletherapy service.

The latest one, LARKR, focuses on easy access to mental health care.

The service is now being offered, free of charge, to students at Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, following the mass shooting.

That’s because creator Shawn Kernes has close ties to the Parkland community.

His daughter attended Douglas High School.

While they no longer live there, Kernes wanted to help friends and neighbors.

On the app, students can tap into services like the ability to directly connect with a licensed therapist in real time.

Kernes says, “Unsurprisingly — they are all struggling. But it has been really amazing how the community has come together to help one another. How the country at large has really stepped up. While we’re not physically there to be able to roll up our sleeves and help in the neighborhood, we can at least offer our services to those in need.”

Right now, LARKR is the only app working with kids 13 to 18 years old.

It’s free for the students at Douglas High School but family and others in the community deeply impacted, can also benefit at a discounted rate.

