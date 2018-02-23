Norwich woman arrested on marijuana charges in Ledyard

Daphne Sims (Ledyard Police)

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Norwich woman was arrested on drug charges Wednesday after being pulled over in Ledyard.

Police say at around 10:45 p.m., an officer on patrol in Gales Ferry saw a White Pontiac G5 cross over the white fog line into the breakdown lane, while traveling north on Route 12 in the area of River Road.

The officer pulled over the car and during his investigation, he allegedly discovered that the driver and sole occupant, 33-year-old Daphne Sims, was in possession of three ounces of marijuana packaged for sale and $2,900 in cash.

(Ledyard Police)

Sims was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell. She was held on a $5,000 bond.

