PD: Teen arrested with stolen gun after shots fired in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A 19-year-old man was arrested on gun charges after police responded to shots fired in New London on Friday morning.

Police say at around 5 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of Montauk Avenue and Mitchell Court. During a search of the area, officers found Dorvensley Elissaint in possession of a handgun in the rear lot of 30 Montauk Avenue.

Police say they seized the Sig Sauer 9mm and discovered it was stolen from Charles Town, West Virginia.

Elissaint was then arrested and charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of a stolen firearm. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police at 860-447-5269.