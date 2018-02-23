Superintendent says social media fueled fear, rumors at Valley Regional High School

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH)– The superintendent of schools at Valley Regional High School held a Friday afternoon news conference to address the safety concerns which have been brewing and growing all week.

“It’s mostly just a lot of rumors starting and stuff like that just general kind of fear I”d say because of everything that’s been going on lately,” said Senior Patrick Myslik.

It was a video posted on social media by a student at Valley Regional High School which caused alarm. School officials and state police immediately took action to assess any possible threat.

“The post sort of did kind of did kind of associate with the Florida shooting. That’s just what I heard,” said Myslik.

The superintendent viewed the video Tuesday and says it did not mention the murders in Parkland, Florida.

“There was just some rumors going around. But nothing we should really be concerned about,’’ said Senior Caitlin Smith. ”Kids are still thinking about it which is good. It’s in the minds of everybody.”

“It was on social media that the rumors began to spread quickly. Social media is not the place we want our school community to get their information,” said Superintendent of Regional School District #4 Dr. Ruth Levy.

She says social media played a roll in how things were interpreted, misinterpreted, and taken out of context and in this case it hurt an upset but innocent student

“We determined that there was absolutely no credible threat,” said Deep River Resident State Trooper Dawn Taylor.

The Florida shooting is hitting home with many students and prompting them to perhaps look at each other and their actions even more critically. Valley Regional in Deep River held a lock down drill this week driving home the need to be prepared.

“The school is definitely kicking up with more precautions and stuff more drills.

It’s a lot of good stuff coming out of it,” said Smith.

Even though no arrest was made there was a lot of concern and because of everything that has been going all week long Friday afternoon’s pep rally has been postponed.