Waterbury man gets 10-plus years for hit-and-run that killed a grandmother

(WTNH/AP)–A man charged in a hit-and-run that killed a grandmother who was out Christmas shopping will spend at least 10 years behind bars.

Eluit Canales of Waterbury was sentenced on Friday for the deadly hit and run in December 2016 that killed 71-year-old Nancy Martin.

He was sentenced to five years for tampering with physical evidence, and 10 years suspended after five years for evading responsibility.

Police say Martin was crossing the street in Waterbury when she was struck. Authorities eventually traced the car to Canales and arrested him in July.

Canales plead guilty. He was facing up to 25 years in prison had the case gone to trial.

