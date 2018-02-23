Weather creates challenges for Connecticut Special Olympics

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Mother Nature is not cooperating for the Connecticut Special Olympics Winter Games. A lack of snow, combined with rain and warm temperatures caused organizers to cancel some of the outdoor events.

The lack of cold and snow has Competition Director Diana Mahoney reshuffling the snowshoeing and cross-country skiing event schedule, desperately trying to salvage some of the races.

“The rain and warm temperatures melted a lot of the snow we made for the course and hampered our ability to make more. Unfortunately, we’ve already had to cancel Sunday’s events in Windsor,” said Mahoney. “These athletes work so hard and look forward to these games all year. So, we’re doing everything we can to figure out a way to get events in despite the poor conditions.”

Still, despite the weather challenges, organizers are ready for the Games to kick off this weekend.

1,000 athletes are competing in this year’s Games.

Events will take place in Windsor, Simsbury, East Hartford, and Plainville.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s