Weather creates challenges for Connecticut Special Olympics

(WTNH)–Mother Nature is not cooperating for the Connecticut Special Olympics Winter Games. A lack of snow, combined with rain and warm temperatures caused organizers to cancel some of the outdoor events.

The lack of cold and snow has Competition Director Diana Mahoney reshuffling the snowshoeing and cross-country skiing event schedule, desperately trying to salvage some of the races.

“The rain and warm temperatures melted a lot of the snow we made for the course and hampered our ability to make more. Unfortunately, we’ve already had to cancel Sunday’s events in Windsor,” said Mahoney. “These athletes work so hard and look forward to these games all year. So, we’re doing everything we can to figure out a way to get events in despite the poor conditions.”

Still, despite the weather challenges, organizers are ready for the Games to kick off this weekend.

1,000 athletes are competing in this year’s Games.

Events will take place in Windsor, Simsbury, East Hartford, and Plainville.