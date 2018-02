HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire that broke out at 363 Zion Street Saturday afternoon has left 11 people displaced according to Hartford Deputy Fire Chief Raul Ortiz.

There were no reported injuries as a result of this fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This was one of two fires the Hartford Fire Department responded to on Saturday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated with additional information as soon as it becomes available.