American Cancer Society Relay for Life events planned across Connecticut

Rocky Hill, Conn. (WTNH)–The American Cancer Society is proud to announce that community-led Relay For Life events and a college campus events are planned across Connecticut in 2018. Residents can join together with the American Cancer Society to raise funds and awareness in an effort to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer by participating, volunteering, fundraising or sponsoring Relay For Life.

Residents from each community will help attack cancer from every angle through planning, fundraising, set up, promotion and marketing, securing sponsors, organizing a cancer survivor reception, planning opening ceremonies, event logistics, security and entertainment.

“Whether you can offer a few hours or can help throughout the spring, the American Cancer Society has a role for you to become involved in this community movement,” said Alexis Maliga of the American Cancer Society.

From April through June local communities will be celebrating cancer patients in treatment and beyond; remembering those lost to cancer and fighting back against cancer.

The 2018 Relay For Life events include:

Bethany, Orange, Woodbridge: May 19

Bristol: June 8

Ellington/Tolland County: May 19

Fairfield: April 13

Fairfield University: April 13

Farmington Valley: May 19

Greater Danbury: June 9

Haddam/Killingworth: June 23

Hamden/North Haven: June 9

Litchfield County: May 19

Meriden/Wallingford: May 18

Middletown: June 2

Naugatuck Valley (Shelton): June 2

New Fairfield: June 2

Newington: June 15

Newtown: June 16

North Central CT (Suffield): June 3

Northeastern CT (Brooklyn): May 19

Plainville: June 2

South Windsor/Vernon: June 8

Southeastern CT (Norwich): June 2

Southington: June 1

Stratford: June 23

Waterbury: June 2

West Hartford: June 9

Wilton: June 8