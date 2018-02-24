Artificial intelligence could be key to diagnosing blindness

(WTNH)–An eye-opener, as artificial intelligence begins to fulfill its promise to revolutionize medical care.

In a new study released on Friday, researchers used artificial intelligence and eye-imaging techniques to diagnose two leading causes of blindness worldwide: age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

They taught a computer algorithm what early eye scans looked like for those two diseases, and also taught it what a normal eye looks like. With each exposure, the artificial intelligence learned more about the differences between them.

Eventually, they showed the computer a random assortment of eye scans–healthy as well as diseased. The machine could tell which was which just as well as the experts.

This could lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment.