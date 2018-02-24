Artificial intelligence could be key to diagnosing blindness

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–An eye-opener, as artificial intelligence begins to fulfill its promise to revolutionize medical care.

In a new study released on Friday, researchers used artificial intelligence and eye-imaging techniques to diagnose two leading causes of blindness worldwide: age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

They taught a computer algorithm what early eye scans looked like for those two diseases, and also taught it what a normal eye looks like. With each exposure, the artificial intelligence learned more about the differences between them.

Eventually, they showed the computer a random assortment of eye scans–healthy as well as diseased. The machine could tell which was which just as well as the experts.

This could lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s