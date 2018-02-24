Brookfield police looking to identify man involved in investigation

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in an ongoing investigation. Police did not elaborate further about what they are looking into.

Police released a photo of the man, who is reportedly driving a white Chevy Express van with a license plate that is being misused.

Police know the plate does not belong on the vehicle, as they’ve tried to track it using that approach.

Anyone recognizing this individual or the pictured vehicle, is asked to contact Corporal Christopher Campbell 203-740-4152 CCampbell@BrookfieldCT.Gov

