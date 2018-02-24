Car damaged after crashing into New Haven home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is responding to reports of a motor vehicle into a house at 290 Bassett Road, Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Saturday.

One man was transported in an ambulance and another was handcuffed and taken away by police.

There is heavy damage to the car with air bag deployment and the house has sustained mild damage to it.

The cause of the crash and involvement of the man that was taken into custody is unclear at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.