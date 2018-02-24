CDC reports 97 child flu deaths in U.S.

(WTNH)–The flu epidemic is still gripping the nation. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 97 children have now died from the flu across the United States.

Two children have died from the flu in Connecticut this season.

The total number of flu deaths in the state is also on the rise. At least 97 people have died from the flu in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health reports that 20 more people have died from the flu since last week.

Since August of 2017, there have been 1,951 people hospitalized with the flu in the state.

Anyone over the age of 6 months is urged to get a flu vaccine.

