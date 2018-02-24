Comptroller says decades-long pension backup eliminated

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo says a backlog of state employee retirement calculations dating back to 1992 has been eliminated.

Under the old system, state employees received a preliminary, slightly reduced estimated pension payment when they left state service. That meant each retirement had to be manually audited to take into account things like salary history, overtime, hazardous duty pay, any starts and stops to state service and other factors.

Lembo, a Democrat seeking re-election this year, say the backlog has cost millions of dollars in interest over the years, ranging anywhere from $400,000 to nearly $850,000 each year.

Retirees had to pay the state back for any overestimated payments.

Lembo says his agency conducted an intensive review and recently finished shifting from a manual to an electronic system.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s