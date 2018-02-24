Connecticut Flower and Garden show of 2018

(WTNH)- Spring will greet you at the door as the 2018 Connecticut Flower and Garden show starts this weekend.

The Flower and Garden show is the largest in all of New England holding over an acre of gardens created by professional landscape designers and nonprofit organizations.

Laura Soll the Communications Director of the Connecticut Flower and Garden show along with Mary Ellen who is an Expert on Terrariums, came to Good Morning Connecticut Saturday to talk about this year’s theme, “Breath of Spring.”

The show also highlights more than 300 booths of displays, activities and shopping.