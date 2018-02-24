Connecticut Special Olympics Winter Games kick off

By Published: Updated:

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)–Volunteers, athletes and their families are hitting the slopes this weekend for the Special Olympics.

Volunteers were up early making snow and setting up for the games. The opening ceremonies started just before 10 a.m. Athletes competed in cross country skiing and snowshoeing in Windsor. There were also competitions for hockey and skating.

“We’re very proud of the fact that we’re such an inclusive organization and that’s worldwide. We’re always trying to break down barriers, to have our athletes be more accepted whether its in the school, in a work atmosphere or wherever it might be,” said Laurie-Jean Hannon.

On Sunday, the gymnastics competitions will be held in Plainville.

This is the 50th anniversary of the Games.

