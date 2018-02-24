First black female lawmaker nominated to state hall of fame

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The first black female member of the General Assembly is being nominated to the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame.

The late Margaret E. Morton was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1972. She served four terms, representing Bridgeport. She later won a Democratic primary against an incumbent senator and then went on to win the general election after a lengthy court battle with Bridgeport Democrats.

She served six terms in the Senate, eventually becoming deputy president pro tempore in 1990. She retired in 1992 and died in 2012.

Four current black women legislators nominated Morton to the hall of fame, citing her “quiet determination” to fight prejudice and racism.

Nominations for the hall of fame are accepted on an ongoing basis and reviewed by a consulting scholars committee.