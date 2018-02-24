Former West Hartford mayor Jonathan Harris announces bid for governor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Another local politician has Governor aspirations. On Saturday, Democrat Jonathan Harris announced his candidacy in West Hartford. He has served as the West Hartford mayor, state Senator, and the Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection.

He stepped down from that job days after Governor Malloy said he wouldn’t seek a third term.

Harris, 53, was executive director of the Connecticut Democratic Party in 2014 when Malloy was re-elected as governor.

In announcing his candidacy, Harris said, “We must end the negativity, the rock throwing and do what I’ve consistently been able to do: Bring people together and solve problems.”