Guilford road closure and power outages due to emergency repairs

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday morning, The Guilford Police Department is advising travelers to seek other routes as Boston Post Road is closed between Dunk Rock Road and Long Hill Road due to emergency repair work.

The road was closed as of 2:30 A.M. The area affected is East of Bishops Orchards.

The detours around the area will be made using Dunk Rock Road to Farmview Lane to Three Mile Course for Northbound traffic.  Southbound traffic can take Three Mile Course to Farmview Lane to Dunk Rock Road.

According to officials, the repairs will cause power outages throughout the day.

Eversource is reporting 236 customers are without power Saturday morning.

Sergeant Mathew Larse of the Guilford Police Department states that the utility companies report this closure will continue for most of the Saturday.

