Hartford detectives investigating possible arson

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hartford detectives are investigating a possible arson on Brook Street, according to Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley.

Foley tweeted out the following on Saturday afternoon:

HPD MCD detectives investigating possible arson on Brook St pic.twitter.com/AM8cagjLkp — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 24, 2018

Firefighters were working to put out a major fire at a house on Brook Street on Saturday afternoon. You can see smoke and flames in the video posted in the tweet.

According to Hartford Deputy Fire Chief Raul Ortiz, 3 families were also displaced as a result of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated with additional information as soon as it becomes available.