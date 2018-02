HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–One man has died after being shot in Hartford on Saturday, according to police.

The shooting happened on Henry Street around noon. The victim was 37 years old, according to police.

Police said he was shot during some kind of disturbance with a group of young men in front of his home.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he died.

Police blocked off an area of the road in Hartford, which includes a residential neighborhood.