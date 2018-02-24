Newtown holds vigil for gun violence victims

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–Pouring rain and a chilly breeze didn’t stop a candlelight vigil in Newtown on Friday night.

A town devastated by a school shooting five years ago showed support for the victims of the Florida school shooting. Hundreds packed Newtown High School with a strong display of solidarity.

It was an overwhelming show of love and empathy for the victims. The vigil was organized by students, and was held in the football stadium, just a few miles from Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Speakers encouraged the crowd to seize this moment to force Congress to act on gun reform.

“We’re just a town so affected by it, and we’ve grown so much as a community for it, and seeing it still happen in other parts of the country, we just wanted to show as much support as possible,” said Jacob Laros.

“I think we’ve reached a tipping point in breaking the resistance and cracking the ice of resistance in this country, and young people are sustaining the energy and passion leading this nation to be safer and better,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

People at the vigil signed several huge banners of support to send to survivors in Parkland, Florida. Earlier this week, teachers from Sandy Hook also signed a support banner for teachers and students in Florida.

