Police: Man injured in stabbing near Hartford restaurant

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a man was stabbed repeatedly near a Hartford restaurant.

The Hartford Courant reports that police responded early Saturday to a report of a man at the hospital who had suffered numerous stab wounds.

Police say witnesses said the stabbing happened outside 451 Restaurant & Lounge. Police say the victim was seen running away while being pursued by two men.

Police said the man was in stable condition and that the major crimes unit is investigating.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com