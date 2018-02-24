Stretching isn’t always the answer

(WTNH)- Stretching may not always be the answer for muscle tightness.

Flexibility being the available range of motion for a specific joint or movement and mobility being the control over the usable range of motion.

When increasing flexibility you must consider how you plan to control your “new” range of motion.
Tight muscles are often a result of body alignment and muscle length-tension relationships.
Head Trainer of District Athletic Club Personal Training Derek Marsette came to Good Morning Connecticut Saturday morning to explain.

