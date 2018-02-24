Stretching isn’t always the answer

(WTNH)- Stretching may not always be the answer for muscle tightness.
Flexibility being the available range of motion for a specific joint or movement and mobility being the control over the usable range of motion.
(WTNH)- Stretching may not always be the answer for muscle tightness.
Flexibility being the available range of motion for a specific joint or movement and mobility being the control over the usable range of motion.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.
Advertisement
Advertisement