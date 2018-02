NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 32nd Annual Carol E. Brown Scholarship & Community Awards dinner took place Saturday night in North Haven.

News 8’s very own Keith Kountz and Gil Simmons were in attendance.

According to the New Haven Register, the idea of the event is to let young people know that they are tomorrow’s leaders.

We received some great pictures of the event through our Report-It feature.

Did you take some photographs at the event? Click here to send them in!