6-year-old Colchester boy dies from flu complications

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A boy from Colchester has become the latest victim of the flu epidemic.

6-year-old DeMarcus White passed away on Feb. 21 due to flu complications, according to his obituary on the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home’s website (http://bit.ly/2CjGtWN).

A source close with the family stated, in part, “This is truly a horrid tragedy and the entire community has been shaken to its core…People need to be aware at how truly dangerous the flu season is.”

On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 97 pediatric flu deaths this season.