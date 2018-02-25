6-year-old Colchester boy dies from flu complications

By Published: Updated:
DeMarcus White (Photo Courtesy: Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home)

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A boy from Colchester has become the latest victim of the flu epidemic.

6-year-old DeMarcus White passed away on Feb. 21 due to flu complications, according to his obituary on the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home’s website (http://bit.ly/2CjGtWN).

Related Content: CDC reports 97 child flu deaths in U.S.

A source close with the family stated, in part, “This is truly a horrid tragedy and the entire community has been shaken to its core…People need to be aware at how truly dangerous the flu season is.”

On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 97 pediatric flu deaths this season.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s