80 people searching for new home after apartment building abruptly condemned

Related Coverage 80 people relocated in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 80 people in New Haven are now scrambling for a place to live after their apartment complex was abruptly condemned, forcing them to evacuate.

The people who lived in Norton Towers say they were told they had 15 minutes to pack as many of their belongings and head to a motel paid for through Sunday night.

Thursday, an inspection revealed serious structural issues. New Haven’s Director of Emergency Operations says the first floor was bending and buckling, threatening to collapse into the basement. The ceiling on the top floor was also at risk of falling in.

Original Story: 80 people relocated in New Haven

Denise Centron is an amputee and says she is having difficulty even taking a shower in the motel they’ve housed her in temporarily.

“I got the rug pulled out right from underneath me,” Centron said. “I’m not allowed to go back there again. I lost everything. Step up and find me a place to go.”

Angie Johnson has diabetes and also has a child with special needs.

“We don’t have a home to go to – we pay our rent just to become homeless,” Johnson said. “I have diabetes and my insulin the first night me being here spoiled and that’s $400 a box. There are a lot of people with physical disabilities, mental disabilities, there are elderly people. There’s one woman on dialysis.”

Families say the motels they’ve been placed in are filthy.

“We are living like animals here,” Johnson said.

The women say their landlord is only paying for one more night, then they’re on their own to find a place to live.

“We have no information about where we’re going tomorrow,” Johnson added.

Kate Peccerillo is representing some of the displaced tenants.

“They’ve been ripped overnight from places that are home and they’re holed up in these hotels,” Peccerillo said. “To see such a colossal failure, it suggests there were multiple errors, multiple balls dropped. Ultimately the tenants pay the price for it.”

Families say their February rent is not going to be returned.

“Am I coming back to this motel tomorrow or am I going to be living in the streets tomorrow?” Johnson asked.

News 8’s attempts to reach the property owner have not been successful.