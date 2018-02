Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Drivers in Torrington are experiencing delays on Sunday due to a car crashing into a pole.

Officials say the incident took place just prior to 12 noon on Route 272.

The route has been closed since the crash took place.

Authorities did not say what caused the vehicle to strike the pole.

There has been no word on any injuries.

It is not yet known when the route is expected to reopen.