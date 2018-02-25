Cheshire Police arrest high school student after making threat

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – A student at Cheshire High School was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with Threatening in the First Degree.

Parents were notified Sunday of the arrest and that the threats were considered generic and did not mention any specific school or individual.

The arrested student has not been identified by police.

The Cheshire Police Department says there will be an increased police presence at Cheshire High School.

This story will be updated with additional information as soon as it becomes available.