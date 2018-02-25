Clam Chowder for a Soggy Sunday

(WTNH)- A perfect meal for a rainy Sunday is none other then a hot pot of clam chowder.

Chef Franco from Shell and Bones came to Good Morning Connecticut on Sunday morning and shared the recipe for Shell & Bones Clam Chowder.

Clam Chowder Recipe:

1½ cups water

½ cup dry white wine

50 littleneck clams

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon bacon fat

½ cup diced bacon

1 large Spanish onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups diced celery

3 sprigs thyme, chopped

2 bay leaves

1½ pounds (about 2 cups) Yukon gold potatoes, peeled, cut into ¼-inch dice

2 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Oyster crackers, Saltines, potato chips for garnish

Chef Franco says if you want to serve the soup the next day to remove clams from the refrigerator and let them come to room temperature. Then reheat the soup, return the clams to the chowder, stir in parsley and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.