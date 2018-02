GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Guilford road was shut down for some time on Sunday morning following a crash.

Neighbors near the scene on Little Meadow Road woke up without power following an overnight crash.

Officials say the impact of the collision was so big that it caused power lines and a transformer to come down.

No was was hurt during the incident.

There has been no word as to what caused the crash.

Authorities did not say when power would be restored.