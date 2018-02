Related Coverage Suggest A Story To News 8

(WTNH) — A Connecticut Girl Scout has gone above and beyond to help others out!

We received pictures via Report-It of Girl Scout Kyela McGuire.

Her family sent in the photos of their 10-year-old who collected more than 20,000 cans to help those in need.

Not only did she do that, but Kyela also raised $1,000 for local charities. Way to go, Kyela!

