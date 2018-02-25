Middlesex Hospital sees patients in temporary emergency department following crash

Firefighters on the scene after a car crashed into Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, February 22, 2018 (WTNH / George Roelofsen)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middlesex Hospital says it has seen dozens of patients in the new temporary emergency department after a serious crash there last week.

The space opened on Friday afternoon.

It comes after police say 27-year-old Steven Ellam drove his car through the emergency room entrance on Thursday morning and then lit himself on fire.

The main ER remains closed because of all the damage.

The hospital is still not taking patients via ambulance.

Ellam remains in critical condition.

