Middlesex Hospital sees patients in temporary emergency department following crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middlesex Hospital says it has seen dozens of patients in the new temporary emergency department after a serious crash there last week.

The space opened on Friday afternoon.

It comes after police say 27-year-old Steven Ellam drove his car through the emergency room entrance on Thursday morning and then lit himself on fire.

Related Content: Middlesex Hospital staff credited with saving lives after fiery crash

The main ER remains closed because of all the damage.

The hospital is still not taking patients via ambulance.

Original Story: Man crashes car into Middlesex Hospital before setting himself on fire

Ellam remains in critical condition.