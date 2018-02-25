Missing California hiker found after 6 days in Yosemite park

By Published:
File photo.

(AP) — A well-prepared California hiker missing for six days in the backcountry of Yosemite National Park has been found.

The National Park Service tells San Francisco Bay Area news station KTVU-TV that Alan Chow of Oakland was found hydrated and in good health. A ranger in a helicopter spotted him Friday after an extensive search.

Related Content: Missing hiker at Sleeping Giant State Park found

Chow planned an overnight backpacking trip alone and was last seen Feb. 17. He wasn’t officially noticed to be missing until three days later.

Yosemite park ranger Scott Gediman says Chow got lost, then set up his tent and stayed put until he was found. Officials say that was the right thing to do.

Gediman says Chow had food, warm clothing in preparation for the cold temperatures and used melted snow for drinking water.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s