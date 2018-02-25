New York Yankees return to myTV9 in 2018

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits during batting practice at baseball spring training camp, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(WTNH)–New York Yankees baseball is back for another exciting season on myTV9!

The Bronx Bombers have added N.L. MVP Giancarlo Stanton to an already-loaded lineup, and pairing him with A.L. MVP runner-up Aaron Judge makes this season one of the most highly-anticipated in years!

Don’t miss a pitch of the action on myTV9. Check out the full schedule of games below.

Schedule is subject to change.

Game # Date Day Time Opponent

1 4/5/18 Thu 6:30 PM BAL

2 4/11/18 Wed 7:00 PM BOS

3 4/19/18 Thu 7:00 PM TOR

4 5/4/18 Fri 7:00 PM CLE

5 5/10/18 Thu 7:00 PM BOS

6 5/18/18 Fri 8:00 PM KC

7 5/21/18 Mon 8:00 PM TEX

8 5/29/18 Tue 7:00 PM HOU

9 6/12/18 Tue 7:00 PM WSH

10 6/15/18 Fri 7:00 PM TB

11 6/22/18 Fri 7:00 PM TB

12 7/20/18 Fri 7:00 PM NYM

13 7/26/18 Thu 7:00 PM KC

14 7/27/18 Fri 7:00 PM KC

15 8/3/18 Fri 7:00 PM BOS

16 8/17/18 Fri 7:00 PM TOR

17 8/25/18 Sat 7:00 PM BAL

18 9/14/18 Fri 7:00 PM TOR

19 9/18/18 Tue 1:00 PM BOS

20 9/21/18 Fri 7:00 PM BAL

21 9/28/18 Fri 7:00 PM BOS

