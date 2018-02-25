Norwalk police, Grace Farms teach Rape Aggression Defense Training Program

Published:

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Those looking to better protect themselves from rape and other serious assaults were able to receive some training from Norwalk police over the past couple of months.

Norwalk police and Grace Farms partnered to teach a Rape Aggression Defense Training Program.

The department posted photos to its Facebook page and said over the past several weeks, Officer Gulino has led the attendees through classroom and practical evaluations.

