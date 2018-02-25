PD: Man led authorities on pursuit, attempted to run down officer

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man is facing several charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit after attempting to run down an officer.

According to Connecticut State Police, on Saturday morning around 4:45 a.m., troopers received a report from Mohegan Tribal Police that an officer attempted to stop a suspect while investigating an assault on their property. Officials say the suspect attempted to flee the scene, nearly striking the responding officer.

As a State Trooper attempted to pull over the driver, the vehicle allegedly sped off, reaching speeds of more than 100 MPH on Route 2.

Officers say the vehicle continued along the route, using the entire highway and forcing multiple vehicles into the shoulder of the road.

The vehicle eventually came to an uncontrolled stop after driving through an intersection on Waterman Road in Lebanon and striking a tree.

Officials then arrested the driver, 22-year-old Justin Eccleston. Units say they located marijuana inside of the vehicle.

Eccleston has been charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, Engaging Police in Pursuit, and other related charges.