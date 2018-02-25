Bridgeport police investigate fatal hit and run Saturday night

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police responded to fatal hit and run on Saturday night.

Officials say that the incident happened on the intersection of Olive Street and Park Avenue in Bridgeport.

Officials say there were four occupants in the offending vehicle and that all four fled the scene. The driver later returned to the scene.

The male victim has not been identified.

