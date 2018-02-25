Report: Waterbury theater negligent in financial reporting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A theater in Waterbury has reportedly been negligent in sending in its financial reports.

According to the Republican-American (http://bit.ly/2Fum68a), the Palace Theater has not been submitting its quarterly reports to the city’s financial board as required by its lease.

Palace Theater CEO Frank Tavera has blamed the mistake on a “miscommunication.”

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.