UNH holds Up 'til Dawn fundraiser for St. Jude

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of college students stayed up ’till dawn, but not for what you might think.

This was a charity event to help end childhood cancer.

University of New Haven students stayed up through the night to raise money for St. Jude.

They hit their goal, raising more than $135,000.

“I think people actually like to see that we’re actually making a difference,” explained Up ‘Til Dawn Executive Director Rachel D’Ambrosio. “I was able to visit the hospital over the summer and people knew we were from the University of New Haven. We’ve been the 3rd-top fundraising school in the nation the last couple years.”

Treatments invented at that hospital have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago.

