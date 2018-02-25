Unions to hold rallies in Connecticut and across the country

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Unions are planning on holding rallies across four cities in Connecticut.

The rallies are collectively called the “Working People Rally.”

Unions say they are fighting for decent equitable pay, affordable health care and quality schools.

They will be joining thousands of workers across the country on Sunday and throughout the week.

These rallies are set to take place in Hartford, New Haven, Stamford and Storrs on Monday.

