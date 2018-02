WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews had to help two people escape a house fire in Wallingford.

The blaze happened on Sunday morning on New Place Street.

Fire officials say the flames started in a dryer on the second floor of the building.

They say there may have been faulty outlets in the home which could have made the fire worse.

Officials did not say if anyone suffered any injuries during the blaze.

Crews say two families have been displaced as a result of the fire.