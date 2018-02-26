8 Minute Meals: spring rolls with peanut sauce for Meatless Mondays

By Published:

(WTNH) — Chef and blogger April Godfrey makes her Sassy Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce for Meatless Monday.

Filling:

Julienned  carrots

Julienned cucumbers

Finely sliced peppers of all colours

Spinach

Chopped purple cabbage

Avocado slices

Sesame seeds

Feel free to swap these veggies out for different ones

  • Prep veggies by dicing, slicing and chopping.
  • Set to the side

Sassy Peanut Sauce:

1/3 Cup peanut butter

1 Tbsp agave

1 Tbsp tamari

I Clove of garlic

Juice of one lime

1-2 Tbsp filtered water

  • Place all of the ingredients in a food processor and blend away!

Rice wraps:

  • Use rice wraps as directed on package.
  • I use a my fave cutting board, only soak a wrap for about 5 seconds and go from there.
  • I like to layer spinach and then sauce as the spinach creates a barrier so the rice wrap does not get soggy where the sauce is.
  • Layer spinach, sauce and everything else, sprinkle with sesame seeds on top and wrap it up!
  • Serve with additional sauce for dipping.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s