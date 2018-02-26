8 Minute Meals: spring rolls with peanut sauce for Meatless Mondays

(WTNH) — Chef and blogger April Godfrey makes her Sassy Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce for Meatless Monday.

Filling:

Julienned carrots

Julienned cucumbers

Finely sliced peppers of all colours

Spinach

Chopped purple cabbage

Avocado slices

Sesame seeds

Feel free to swap these veggies out for different ones

Prep veggies by dicing, slicing and chopping.

Set to the side

Sassy Peanut Sauce:

1/3 Cup peanut butter

1 Tbsp agave

1 Tbsp tamari

I Clove of garlic

Juice of one lime

1-2 Tbsp filtered water

Place all of the ingredients in a food processor and blend away!

Rice wraps:

Use rice wraps as directed on package.

I use a my fave cutting board, only soak a wrap for about 5 seconds and go from there.

I like to layer spinach and then sauce as the spinach creates a barrier so the rice wrap does not get soggy where the sauce is.

Layer spinach, sauce and everything else, sprinkle with sesame seeds on top and wrap it up!

Serve with additional sauce for dipping.