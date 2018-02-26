8 Minute Meals: spring rolls with peanut sauce for Meatless Mondays

(WTNH) — Chef and blogger April Godfrey makes her Sassy Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce for Meatless Monday.
Filling:
Julienned carrots
Julienned cucumbers
Finely sliced peppers of all colours
Spinach
Chopped purple cabbage
Avocado slices
Sesame seeds
Feel free to swap these veggies out for different ones
- Prep veggies by dicing, slicing and chopping.
- Set to the side
Sassy Peanut Sauce:
1/3 Cup peanut butter
1 Tbsp agave
1 Tbsp tamari
I Clove of garlic
Juice of one lime
1-2 Tbsp filtered water
- Place all of the ingredients in a food processor and blend away!
Rice wraps:
- Use rice wraps as directed on package.
- I use a my fave cutting board, only soak a wrap for about 5 seconds and go from there.
- I like to layer spinach and then sauce as the spinach creates a barrier so the rice wrap does not get soggy where the sauce is.
- Layer spinach, sauce and everything else, sprinkle with sesame seeds on top and wrap it up!
- Serve with additional sauce for dipping.