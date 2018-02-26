Anne Craig speaks about stepping away from news

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Anne Craig is stepping away from the news business after more than 20 years and is heading home for now.

She has been longing to spend more time with her two young children, her husband, and perhaps, some children’s books.

Life is short and she is resetting for all of the right reasons.

I thought you would find it interesting to hear her thoughts.

“In making this decision, for me, it took time. I was asking everyone, you know, ‘Hey mom, what do you think about this?’ Or girlfriends at lunch, ‘What do you think about this?’ But it ultimately didn’t matter. Any opinions didn’t matter,” Anne explained. “I needed to silence what other people thought I should be doing and find in my inner core. ‘Anne, what do you want to be doing?’ ‘What is your source of happiness telling you?’ ‘What’s your ambition, what are your goals in life?’ And when the goals say, ‘I want to be a good wife and a good mother and a good friend,’ ‘I want to contribute to my society,’ ‘I want to leave the world a better place,’ then I found it, and, I don’t mean to be too Pollyanna, but I just need to step back.”

Anne’s last day at News 8 is Wednesday, Feb. 28, and then she’ll enjoy new beginnings with her family.

Anne can’t wait to get more rest and to get off her life of deadlines.